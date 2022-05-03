Stranger Things 4 Funko Pops Are Here, And Stranger Than Ever

Introverted Will (Noah Schnapp) seems to be holding his hands together nervously, while his best pal Mike (Finn Wolfhard) has his arms open in what could be a shrug or a "come at me, bro" sort of gesture of antagonism. Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) wears a hat that says "Thinking Cap" and carries what looks like a Walkie-Talkie, which is very on brand for the geeky adventurer. Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) both sport grown out hairstyles and stylish new clothes, while Steve (Joe Keery) and Robin (Maya Hawke) wear green vests with nametags and a VHS store logo. Max (Sadie Sink) rounds out the group, carrying what looks like a portable tape deck.

See a few of the Funko Pop's below, and head over to EW to see the rest.

Funko

Funko

Funko

A few key characters are noticeably missing from the regular-sized Funko POP! Lineup, but the gang's mostly all there for the mystery minis. Hopper (David Harbour), Joyce (Winona Ryder), Erica (Priah Ferguson), and the Demogorgon can all be collected via the blind buy minis, along with two new characters named Eddie and Argyle.

Eddie is described as a metalhead who runs the Hellfire D&D club at Hawkins High School, and is played by Joseph Quinn. Argyle will be played by Eduardo Franco, and is apparently a stoner pizza delivery guy who's buddies with Jonathan (Charlie Heaton). Surprisingly, both Jonathan and Nancy (Natalia Dyer) don't appear in the new collection. Wal-Mart, Hot Topic, Amazon, Target, and Gamestop will also have exclusive character variants according to a post on the Funko Instagram page.

When you pause to look beyond the bad haircuts, these Funko Pops! are actually pretty dang stylish. Clearly these kids are growing into their own sense of self, as evidenced by Eleven's cool blocky dress (an '80s classic that I would buy right now), Mike and Dustin's Hellfire Club T-shirts, and everyone else's generally snazzy outfits. Put them side by side with your "Stranger Things" season 1-3 Funkos if you really want to feel old.

At $12 each, the "Stranger Things 4" Funko collection is available for preorder now. The series returns on Netflix on May 27, 2022.