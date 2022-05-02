The Offer Creator Michael Tolkin On Telling The Godfather Producer Al Ruddy's Story [Interview]

Did this start for you hearing about Mario Puzo and Frank Sinatra fighting in a restaurant?

That was a story I knew. If you had asked me if I knew anything about the making of "The Godfather," that anecdote, because it was a famous event and it was written up in Vanity Fair or Esquire in a big article on Sinatra. My father told me that story. I knew it as a kid. And going into it, once Nicole Clemens called me, and she's the president of Paramount TV, and she said, "I've got the story. I'd like you to consider doing it." So I sat down with Al Ruddy, and over the course of a few weeks, I heard his story and he told me the stories. I asked him the questions about what it was like making the movie, what did you learn, and what are the stories. And the more he told me, the more I saw that there was definitely a show in this because there were too many outrageous events.

Frank Sinatra, we've all heard good and bad stories about him, and even though he's an antagonist in the show, is it hard not to write about him without some love?

Oh, sure. When I was a young journalist in the '70s, I was sent to Las Vegas to cover the Jerry Lewis telethon on Labor Day in the mid-'70s. It was a famous show where Sinatra brought out Dean Martin as a surprise. Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis had been the most famous comedy duo, and then they broke up and they hadn't seen each other for years. So Sinatra brought them together. And it's not clear whether they had been prepped or not, or whether Jerry Lewis had been prepped or not.

All the press were in a green room, just drinking and eating. And then we were locked in by the state highway patrol or by the state troopers. And we were stuck inside and I was talking to the mayor of Las Vegas. And I said, "Does it bother you that you're the mayor of Las Vegas and you can't leave this room right now?" And he said, "You have to understand, the people of Las Vegas love Frank Sinatra. They'd do anything for him." The entire population of Las Vegas saying, "No, he was here with me playing bridge."

What were some of the stories Al told you that helped you see the story as a show?

His relationship with Joe Colombo was really interesting, and I'd never seen anything quite like it. I don't want to give away any spoilers, but it seems like a really interesting story of a friendship. And the show does not sugarcoat what the mafia does or how violent they are. These are still dangerous people.

We don't hide from how dangerous and how violent they are, which I think is also one of the things that makes the show interesting. Because it doesn't prettify the characters to make them sympathetic. That's the horrible word you hear in any story conference, which is we want the characters to be more sympathetic. What you do here is you just want the story arcs to be exciting.

Even with 10 episodes, were there any stories you didn't have time to tell?

10 episodes gave us an opportunity to tell a lot of story. I think we benefited from that.

There's 50 years' worth of stories about "The Godfather" now.

Right.

You had your conversations with Al, of course, but what other research was involved?

The public record, newspapers, magazine articles, but really it was Al's story. We really tried to stick with Al's story.

Even though it's an ensemble story?

Yeah, but the ensemble within the story, as it was handed to us.