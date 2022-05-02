Joel Hodgson And Emily Marsh On Season 13 Of Mystery Science Theater 3000 [Interview]

"Mystery Science Theater 3000" started out in the late '80s as a local TV phenomenon. It grew. It split off into various projects over the years. When it came to Netflix, it got this huge set. And now with the Gizmoplex, it seems like you're kind of coming full circle again. It seems a little bit more personal, a little bit scrappy. It's back to feeling a lot more homemade. Is that fair? Does it feel that way when you're making the new show?

Hodgson: I think that's a good way to assess it. Mostly, the way we produced the show for season 13 was really in a reaction to Covid. I got to the idea of Gizmoplex during Covid. We had all this time, nothing was going on, and we just started to develop a bit internally at Alternaversal [the production company]. And so it was kind of like a reaction. By the time we did our Kickstarter, which probably concluded about 13 or 14 months ago, we realized that we wanted to get these shows out as soon as possible, because we just didn't know how long Covid was going to last, and we felt obliged to turn it around a little quicker than we had done previously.

So that just meant rethinking it from the ground up and moving to a version of it where ... I mean, again, when we raised the money, we didn't exactly know how we were going to make the show, because we thought that it'd be possible that we would have to send cameras and green screens and recording equipment and audio equipment to every person's home and then do it that way and do it remotely.

Marsh: Right. Could we even be in the same room together?



Hodgson: Yeah, exactly ... [We] truly didn't know that we would be able to be in the same room, so that moved to a model that was a little bit more easy to manage, which was to simply have two studios, one on the East Coast and one on the West Coast, where we could record stuff. But it did mean we couldn't build sets like we used to, so we had to move to doing it on a chroma key and basically figuring it out that way, which was really strange for me, because so much of MST has always been about that in-camera world of the show and everything was built.

So we had to put a lot of extra time in developing that, making sure that felt comfortable and making sure that would look okay on screen and make people feel like it was unique. It was different, but it felt familiar. So that was kind of the goal. And we're really thrilled with it. We're really so grateful we were able to pull it off, but it was, simply put, the hardest season because of Covid. It really was. So we're so glad to be on the other side of it and that the shows are looking good and they're funny, but man, this was pulling down a horse, this one.