Why Sam Raimi Took Nearly 10 Years Off From Directing Films [Exclusive]
Back in 1986, Ferris Bueller reminded us that "life moves pretty fast. If you don't stop to look around once in a while, you might miss it." In the decades following the release of John Hughes' iconic teen movie, generations of people heard Bueller's advice, but unfortunately did not really take it to heart and apply it to their lives. It was more of an unattainable goal rather than a more tangible one back in the day.
Luckily, many people in today's society acknowledge that work/life balance is extremely important. A number of us today know first hand that if you overwork yourself, you'll get burned out and that's not good for you or your employers. That's why it's imperative that we all take the appropriate time to take breaks and recharge your batteries.
Someone who also seems to understand this is Sam Raimi. The filmmaker behind the "Evil Dead" franchise, Tobey McGuire's "Spider-Man" movies, and the upcoming "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" took nearly a decade-long break in between directing feature films in favor of pursuing other things like writing and producing, among other things. Now, we have some insight as to why.
Sam Raimi, you're my hero
While speaking to /Film's own Jacob Hall in an exclusive interview, Sam Raimi discussed the reasons for extended hiatus from directing feature films over the past decade. Despite still filling his schedule with various writing and producing projects, the filmmaker revealed that he indeed needed a break to stay fresh creatively. But at the same time, he was also recharging his batteries with valuable life experiences.
"I had to refresh myself, I didn't want to repeat myself. I didn't want to do something that was stale. I felt like I had to experience the world again, [including] filmmaking, from these young filmmakers that I was producing. I allowed myself to be inspired by them. I raised my kids, learned from that experience, and spent a lot of time in the garden thinking. And when this call finally came in, I thought, I'm refreshed. I'm hungry. I've got a lot of new experiences. I'm ready to go back to directing."
Honestly, that sounds like a great way to spend your time when you stop to look around once in a while. But like he said, Raimi is ready to get back to work in his director's chair. Luckily, he'll be returning with a vengeance when "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" debuts in theaters on May 6, 2022.