Wanda Gets The Spotlight In A New Doctor Strange 2 Featurette

Like most of the marketing up to this point, we are really focusing on the "multiverse" and "madness" parts of the title. But this time, we're also sort of focusing on how this movie picks up in the aftermath of "WandaVision" for Wanda. Olsen says:

"WandaVision was this journey of her, for the first time, taking her own life into her own hands, and it was fun transitioning from her experience to this movie."

One thing of note is that Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige confirms we're going to see multiple Wandas within the multiverse.

"Part of the Madness of the Multiverse is we get to see different realities. And we see different versions, primarily of Doctor Strange, but we do see other versions of Wanda Maximoff."

Not that this wasn't expected, but knowing there will be multiple versions of Scarlet Witch peppered into the movie means it's hard to trust everything we've seen in the trailers, or this featurette, up to this point. Is that the real Wanda? Or is it a variant? Raimi also adds, "We wanted to satisfy the WandaVision fans and take them to the next level with a character they love."