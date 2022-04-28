Electro Has The Power In New Spider-Man: No Way Home Hot Toys Figure

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" brought together all the past film web-slingers, and many of their villains, including Jamie Foxx's Electro from "The Amazing Spider-Man 2."

This time around he had a very different look, with yellow glowing powers that wrapped his body and made him a sort of electric crown. He might have been the only Spidey villain who wasn't from exactly the same universe as the films, but that's another post entirely. Wherever he's from, this Electro looks really badass, and now you can have his electric presence for your very own with a new Hot Toys figure.

Hot Toys

This is a Sixth Scale collectible figure featuring his new look, and it's shockingly (sorry) accurate. The Max Dillon aka Electro figure has not only the exact face of Jamie Foxx, but his outfit and his mask, which, as the website states, is "inspired by his original design from the comic pages." It also comes with a stand.

Hot Toys

This pretty little thing is going to set you back though. The price is $285, and while you can pre-order it now, it's not going to ship until between July 2023 and December 2023! Who knows who Doctor Strange will make us forget by then! Think of all that could go wrong!