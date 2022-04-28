Electro Has The Power In New Spider-Man: No Way Home Hot Toys Figure
"Spider-Man: No Way Home" brought together all the past film web-slingers, and many of their villains, including Jamie Foxx's Electro from "The Amazing Spider-Man 2."
This time around he had a very different look, with yellow glowing powers that wrapped his body and made him a sort of electric crown. He might have been the only Spidey villain who wasn't from exactly the same universe as the films, but that's another post entirely. Wherever he's from, this Electro looks really badass, and now you can have his electric presence for your very own with a new Hot Toys figure.
This is a Sixth Scale collectible figure featuring his new look, and it's shockingly (sorry) accurate. The Max Dillon aka Electro figure has not only the exact face of Jamie Foxx, but his outfit and his mask, which, as the website states, is "inspired by his original design from the comic pages." It also comes with a stand.
This pretty little thing is going to set you back though. The price is $285, and while you can pre-order it now, it's not going to ship until between July 2023 and December 2023! Who knows who Doctor Strange will make us forget by then! Think of all that could go wrong!
'The power is different -- I like it'
Here is all the info on the Hot Toys Sixth Scale Figure of Electro from "Spider-Man: No Way Home." This is a newly developed head sculpt of Jamie Foxx as Max Dillon, with movie-accurate facial features, including (and this is from the site, not me giving shade) "detailed wrinkles and skin texture." It's approximately 11.41" (29 cm) tall, featuring a body with over 30 points of articulation.
There are LED light-up areas located at the circle-shaped arc reactor on his chest, as you can see from the pics. The light is white, according to the site, and battery operated. You're getting six pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including one pair of fists, one pair of open hands, and one pair of gesturing hands. Hey, Max has feelings! He's got to emote!
The head is hand painted, and the costume is a black shirt with silver plates and yellow cables around him, with beige pants, silver plates, and the yellow cables. He's got on a utility belt, and brown working boots. There are four pieces of the lightning effect that can be attached to the face, chest, and fists, with a stand featuring the logo and Electro nameplate.
Pretty spectacular! Hot Toys always does great stuff, but this one is really spot-on. Happy zapping!