The Circle K Made Famous In Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure Is Closing

Friends, this is bogus. As someone who feels compelled to yell, "Hello San Dimas" when I drive by the town because of 1989's "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure," and refuses to call Socrates anything but So-Crates, I am exceedingly sad to report that the Tempe, Arizona, location of the Circle K used in the filming of the movie will be closing later this month, according to Phoenix New Times. Without Rufus and his phone booth, how the heck am I supposed to figure out when the Mongols invaded China now?

(Kids, this was a time before Google and cell phones. A phone booth was a weird box where you could use a public payphone in relative privacy. Also, it's where Superman changed his clothes. Never mind.)

If you recall, the Circle K convenience store is where Bill S. Preston, Esq. (Alex Winter) and "Ted" Theodore Logan (Keanu Reeves) met with Rufus (the late George Carlin), the time traveler from the future who takes them on their time traveling adventure. What were they doing there in the first place? Asking people for help studying for their history test, of course. Why, where do you go to ask random people to help you study?

This is most non-triumphant.