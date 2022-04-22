Nicolas Cage Wants To Know Why He Stopped Getting Comedy Roles, And So Do We

As nice as it is to see Cage back in his zone, it also begs the question, what took him so long? According to an interview with the Los Angeles Times (via Indiewire), Cage has been asking the same question:

"I've been scratching my head a little bit as to why Hollywood wasn't offering me comedies anymore ... I had done 'Raising Arizona' and 'Honeymoon in Vegas' and 'It Could Happen to You' and 'Moonstruck.' I was just sort of like, 'Where did that option go?' I think this movie will help with that."

Where did that go? It's clear that Cage has the comedic chops, he steals scenes in the aforementioned "Raising Arizona" and "Moonstruck," and if you haven't seen "Valley Girl," one of his first films, you're in for a weird hasn't-entirely-aged-well treat with that one. Fun fact, for a long time my phone background was a still of Cage from "Valley Girl," and strangers would sometimes ask me if it was a picture of my boyfriend. I wish!

If "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" is Cage's official re-entry into the world of comedy, I have one incredibly specific and probably unlikely request ... Could he once more (with feeling) team up with Cher for "Moonstruck: 2 Moon 2 Struck" or "Moonstruck 2: Night Fever" or "Moonstruck 2: Moon Stricken" or something? I'm dying to see him pop on that wooden hand, throw on a white tank top, and carry Cher around his bakery like a sack of flour, and I feel deeply in my bones that I am not alone. It's time to give the people what they want.