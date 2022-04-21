The Morning Watch: The VFX Behind Uncharted's Single Shot Free Fall, Analyzing Asteroid Disasters In Movies & More

(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, take a look at the visual effects that went into making the single shot free fall action sequence from "Uncharted" with Tom Holland. Plus, find out what an asteroid expert thinks of disasters in movies such as "Armageddon," "Bruce Almighty," and "The Good Dinosaur." And finally, see how "Russian Doll" star Natasha Lyonne rates impressions of herself from online impersonators, as well as "Saturday Night Live" cast members Amy Poehler and Chloe Fineman.