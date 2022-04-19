Wagner Moura Teases Alex Garland's A24 Action Movie Civil War [Exclusive]

Alex Garland's works are stunning, both visually and emotionally. If you've seen films like "Ex Machina" or "Annihilation," or his series "Devs," you know this. Or maybe you've watched "Never Let Me Go," which he wrote, and broke down sobbing the way I did. He's one of those filmmakers that gut punch you with stories that make you think, and that don't leave your consciousness for months (or years) after you watch them. "Ex Machina" made me think completely differently about artificial intelligence, and "Annihilation" questioned reality in a way I still have dreams (and sometimes nightmares) about.

Garland has two new movies coming up, with both being distributed by A24. The first is called "Men," which stars Jessie Buckley ("The Lost Daughter") as a woman who is on vacation after her ex-husband dies (and it's likely a lot more than that). The other is called "Civil War."

It's been very difficult to get any details about "Civil War." What we know so far is that it's set in near-future America, and it stars Wagner Moura ("Narcos"), Stephen McKinley Henderson ("Dune," "Devs"), Cailee Spaeny ("Devs"), and Kirsten Dunst ("The Power of the Dog"). /Film did get an exclusive bit of info for you, though. Our own Ben Pearson spoke to Moura about his work in the upcoming Apple TV+ series "Shining Girls," in which he stars with Elisabeth Moss, and when the conversation turned briefly to "Civil War," Moura gave us a clue about what we might see.