Chariot Director Adam Sigal Went From Being A Private Investigator To Filmmaker [Interview]

Being a PI requires a certain level of perception, so did you find any similarities between that profession and being a director?

No question. As a PI who does surveillance, which is what I did in L.A., you just see so many different sides of people. You see people doing horrible things to each other on a daily basis and then hiding it and lying about it. For my experience, I moved to L.A. when I was 19. So when I was a kid, I didn't know what the heck was going on. I was kind of thrust into spying on people and I got such a great sort of understanding of people and how they interact. I spent a lot of time in parts of the city that I wouldn't go to. It very much informed the characters in my stories a lot, just as far as how they act. So, definitely.

Well, this is a story of people hiding, too.

Exactly. Yeah, 100%, and I saw a lot of that. I mostly did it for workers' comp fraud. So I'd have a guy who came in with a neck brace and was like, "I hurt myself, I can't walk." Then I'd follow him to play soccer an hour later and I'm like, "OK, that was pretty good acting."

When you were doing that job, were you writing on the side?

No, I came to L.A. wanting to be a novelist. I started dating this actress and she would bring her scripts and her sides home to me and start rehearsing. I was like, "This writing is terrible. I've never written a script and I could write better than this in my sleep. I could literally just write on this script and make it better." So I wrote a script in, I guess this would've been like 2005, 2006. Got it to a friend who was an investor and we made it. I had no idea what we were doing, I had a friend direct it. Aaron Paul was our lead, long before "Breaking Bad." It caught on from there and I realized that I was good at it. I said, "OK, I'm going to stick with this."

That's quite an accomplishment to have your first script produced.

I think I approached the whole industry just from such a novice viewpoint. I didn't know how hard it was to get a movie made, I just did it. Then later it would be like, "My God, you got a movie made!" Now, I've seen how hard it can be to get movies made. Yeah, I think it was the naivety that helped me at that early juncture.

So were you working as a PI before that was produced, or after?

Yeah, I was working as a PI before, during, and after. I only retired from that job about five years ago.

Don't miss it whatsoever?

I don't. No, it was just a lot of sitting in my car outside people's houses. Telling stories and making movies is what I was born to do. So it's definitely my life's purpose. It always has been, even when I was a PI.

So, do you approach getting movies made similarly now, just doing it? Or do you deal more with the business side?

It's actually a piece of advice I give to filmmakers who are starting: You know more than you think you do. What I mean by that is there's a million different ways to get a movie green-lighted. There's the established ways that people who in some capacity make movies will tell you it is the only way, but it's not. The things that make sense to you on a very basic level about getting a film made remain true, if that makes sense.

For me, the other side as well, things that don't make sense to you don't make sense and are probably BS. You can get so inundated and buried with all the nonsense about the ways that things have to be done and to get a film made. How long it has to take and how hard it has to be and what steps you have to take and what you need, and it's not true. It can be, but it's the Wild West to a large extent. I advise people to go with what feels right to them and just make your own way, to an extent.