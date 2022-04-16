Wild Babies Trailer: 2022 Has Been Tough, So Here's A Nature Docuseries About Baby Animals

Sometimes we need a break — not just from the world, but from the endless rush of new prestige television options. Sometimes we just need ... "Wild Babies."

"Wild Babies" looks to be a sprawling nature docuseries in the now-popular vein of shows like "Planet Earth" and "Our Planet." The series is even produced by the team behind David Attenborough's latest project, "Life in Color." Here's the catch, though, and get ready because it's a cute one: this docuseries is all about baby animals.

The upcoming Netflix show is focused specifically on the early days of wild animals' lives, and the footage in the "Wild Babies" trailer looks both adorable and informative. "Wild Babies" seems to have everything: a tiny bear falling off a log, a newborn bird that looks like a chicken cutlet rolling an egg out of a nest, the tiniest little monkey face you've ever seen. The documentarians clearly had close-up access to animals in their natural habitats, which may be even more of a feat to pull off than other nature docs, given how protective animal parents are of their babies.