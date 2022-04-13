Daily Podcast: Moon Knight Episode 3 - The Friendly Type

On the April 13, 2022 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editorial director Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film editor Brad Oman to have a spoiler-filled discussion about "Moon Knight" episode 3, "The Friendly Type."

In The Spoiler Room: Moon Knight episode 3 "The Friendly Type".

Also mentioned:

All the other stuff you need to know:

You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today's show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.