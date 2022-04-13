The Weird Way May Calamawy Landed Her Moon Knight Audition

Ah, yes, every actor's favorite part of the job: the audition process. The grueling exercise in tireless hustle, torturous patience, and frequently crushing disappointment can't be a fun or easy landscape for anyone to navigate, let alone performers born in a different country entirely and who endured a long journey to finally getting their big break. When "Moon Knight" and its cast was first announced, fans all over the world naturally gravitated towards the two big names involved: Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke (though we later learned of a crucial assist by F. Murray Abraham in a gloriously cranky voice role). But after the latest episode, another crucial cast member just might be threatening to steal the show.

Egyptian-Palestinian actor May Calamawy plays Layla El-Faouly in the new Marvel series, the estranged wife of Marc Spector and fellow adventurer on the hunt for the mystical scarab relic that leads to the tomb of the Egyptian god Ammit. Finally, given an almost equal amount of screen time along with Isaac, Calamawy more than meets the challenge of standing toe-to-toe with her co-lead and helps provide a much-needed grounding influence on Spector himself. And just as importantly, the addition of an actor of Egyptian and Palestinian background certainly adds a sense of authenticity to the show's ongoing mythology-based storyline.

So with all of that going for her in Calamawy's biggest role yet, she was naturally asked about just what the audition process must've been like to land such a prominent role. According to the actor, she has Instagram, of all things, to thank for helping her snag the part.