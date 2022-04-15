Attack On Titan The Final Season Part 2 Dub Clip: Old Wounds Start To Heal [Exclusive]

Today, /Film has an exclusive clip from the next episode of the English dub for "Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 2," which streams Sunday on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

Not that "Attack on Titan" needs an introduction, but in case you are not familiar with it, this is a rather bad place to start. If you are curious about one of the biggest anime shows of the last decade, start with this guide.

The final season (not really final, but let's go with it for now) jumps forward in time, and evolves the humans-versus-Titans fight of the first three seasons into a complex conflict against humans. The second part of the season follows Eren's apocalyptic campaign to use every Titan inside the walls of Paradis to tremble the world, as well as his former friends' attempt to stop him.

The English dub cast includes Bryce Papenbrook, Josh Grelle, Trina Nishimura, Robert McCollum, Mike McFarland, Clifford Chapin, Amber Lee Connors, Neil Kaplan and more.