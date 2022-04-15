Attack On Titan The Final Season Part 2 Dub Clip: Old Wounds Start To Heal [Exclusive]
Today, /Film has an exclusive clip from the next episode of the English dub for "Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 2," which streams Sunday on Crunchyroll and Funimation.
Not that "Attack on Titan" needs an introduction, but in case you are not familiar with it, this is a rather bad place to start. If you are curious about one of the biggest anime shows of the last decade, start with this guide.
The final season (not really final, but let's go with it for now) jumps forward in time, and evolves the humans-versus-Titans fight of the first three seasons into a complex conflict against humans. The second part of the season follows Eren's apocalyptic campaign to use every Titan inside the walls of Paradis to tremble the world, as well as his former friends' attempt to stop him.
The English dub cast includes Bryce Papenbrook, Josh Grelle, Trina Nishimura, Robert McCollum, Mike McFarland, Clifford Chapin, Amber Lee Connors, Neil Kaplan and more.
Attack on Titan exclusive clip
In the clip, we see general Theo Magath (Neil Kaplan) attempt to convince our main characters to take up arms and kill their former comrades in order to buy enough time to escape on board a flying boat that also needs time to be set up. With the former Scouts being hesitant to go along with the plan, Magath begs them for help and apologizes for his role in the conflict.
This is a pivotal episode for this season, and this scene perfectly shows why. After we discovered that humanity thrived outside the walls of Paradis Island, the show's became much more complex than before. Themes of fascism, racism, survivor's guilt became prominent, and the idea of war as a cycle of violence that continues to go around because adults are too stubborn to let go of the past became key to the story.
It's why it's so impactful to see Magath apologize and recognize his part in this story. This man was the leader of the program that trained children as weapons of war, who kickstarted the mission by sending Reiner, Bertolt, and Annie to break the wall of Shiganshina and allow Titans to kill Eren's mom. After spending so many episodes seeing people make excuses for their behavior, blaming others or even events that happened hundreds of years prior, that such a key player in the conflict could see the error of his ways is one of the most poignant things the show does.
"Attack on Titan" airs new English dubbed episodes on Sundays on Crunchyroll and Funimation.