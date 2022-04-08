Oliwia Dabrowska, The Girl In Red From Schindler's List, Is Helping Ukrainian Refugees Cross Into Poland

History has a way of repeating itself, even in the strangest of ways. And in the same vein, art certainly tends to imitate life, while life is almost always imitating art. Oliwia Dabrowska, who is known for her performance as the girl in red in "Schindler's List" at age 3, is helping refugees in Ukraine make their way to safety amid the war. Dabrowska, who is now 32 and a resident of Poland, first shared an art piece depicting her key moment in the film via Instagram on March 9. "She was always the symbol of hope. Let her be it again," she captioned the post. In subsequent days, she updated her followers on her experience at the Polish-Ukrainian border.

"We need your help here at the Polish-Ukrainian border," she wrote in a separate Instagram post. "Every little bit helps: we need material and financial donations, you can also volunteer to help out in person. The situation is dramatic; I'm also a volunteer here, at the border, and I've seen it with my own eyes..."

On March 13, she opened up about her efforts in helping a Ukrainian family who requested transport into Germany. "Today Russia bombed Yavoriv," she wrote. "Only 20 kilometers from Poland. So close! I'm scared, but that only motivates me more to help refugees." She added: