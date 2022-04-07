James Gunn Thinks Rogue One Is Underrated — And He's Right

Drop everything, because James Gunn has spoken up about "Star Wars" and he thinks "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" is underrated. The director of "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" ought to know a thing or two about galaxies far, far away.

Gunn recently took to Twitter to write, "I don't know why Rogue One is trending, but I'm glad it is, as it's the most underrated Star Wars anything."

I don't know why Rogue One is trending, but I'm glad it is, as it's the most underrated Star Wars anything. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 7, 2022

And you know what? He's right! "Rogue One" is absolutely the best "Star Wars" prequel. Put it in a lineup with "The Phantom Menace," "Attack of the Clones," "Revenge of the Sith," and "Solo: A Star Wars Story," and "Rogue One" would tower over the others like Groot.

The movie is not without its issues, chief among them being the wobbly digital likenesses of Peter Cushing and Carrie Fisher. However, what "Rogue One" has going for it is that it is a standalone story with some real stakes to it.