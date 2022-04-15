Swimming With Sharks Stars Kiernan Shipka And Diane Kruger On Their Characters' Odd Chemistry [Interview]

Kathleen comes from an acting background. Do you think that gave her more insight into writing for actors?

Shipka: I do. I mean, you can always tell when you're working with someone who understands actors and understands how to write things that feel right coming out of your mouth. And it's refreshing, and it's so nice when you — I feel like I went to work every day and didn't feel like I had to kind of maneuver the words to make them make sense. It just felt very easy to approach the material and then take on all the challenges that it brought. But there's sort of that barrier level, like entry point situation with some material where you just kind of feel like, "Oh, I can't quite get there because it doesn't really feel real." And Kathleen I think knows that all too well, as every kind of actor does that's worked, and it was just really nice to do something that felt catered toward performances.

Kruger: I would agree.

This was originally written for Quibi, so there is no extraneous stuff in here. It's all juicy and fun to watch. Did that present any challenges for you as actors?

Shipka: I mean, the funny thing is that most scenes are like less than a page and a half because we were shooting it, obviously, for a different format. I don't know if it was more challenging, though. It actually was kind of nice to get to the point of things. It felt like every scene, you were already in the core.

Kruger: I think what helped us, too, and I don't know if this was always the case with Quibi or not, but we didn't shoot episodically. Right? It was shot like a movie. So I think that's why they were able to cut it to 30 minute episodes, as well. You know, it wasn't like a cliffhanger every six or eight minutes, but yeah.

"Swimming with Sharks" also stars Donald Sutherland, Thomas Dekker, Finn Jones, Erica Alexander, Ross Butler, and Gerardo Celasco. You can stream all six episodes on The Roku Channel beginning April 15, 2022.