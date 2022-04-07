Daily Podcast: Moon Knight Episode 2 Spoiler Discussion - Summon The Suit
On the April 7, 2022 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editorial director Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film news writer Ryan Scott to have a spoiler-filled discussion about Moon Knight Episode 2, "Summon The Suit."
Opening Banter: Brad couldn't make it this week, but we instead have Ryan!
In The Spoiler Room: Moon Knight Episode 2 "Summon The Suit"
- Feedback
Francisco M writes in "the showrunner has already mentioned that Moon Knight will not be tied to the MCU, so you are correct."
Postcard theory
Brief reactions
- Breakdown
Wait, Does Moon Knight's Bad Guy Have The Same Plan As An Edgar Wright Villain?
Moon Knight Is Not An Origin Story, And Other Superhero Shows Should Take Note
Here's What Happens When You Scan The QR Codes In Moon Knight
Moon Knight Writer Reveals The Inspirations For Oscar Isaac's Costume
The Moon Knight Directors Whose Wild Science Fiction Movies You Need To See
Steven And Marc Butt Heads (Literally) In Moon Knight Episode 2
Moon Knight Directors Benson & Moorhead Have Been Trying To Work With Marvel For A Long Time
Speculation
Also mentioned:
All the other stuff you need to know:
