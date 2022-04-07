The Erotic Thriller Is Back With The Governesses, And That's Reason To Celebrate

As a genre in itself, the erotic thriller had disappeared from mainstream cinema, becoming ghosts of the recent past. Films along the lines of "Fatal Attraction" and "Unfaithful" are rarely made nowadays, featuring storylines that revolve exclusively around brimming eroticism, while things go astray as a result of overwhelming jealousy and passion. Throughout these films — often written off as racy bargain bin fare — there is a palpable anxiety around deeply personal secrets. Adrian Lyne has always been a prominent name in the genre, who made his return with the recently released Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas starrer, "Deep Water," bringing back the genre back in style, to an extent. There's a broken marriage, unstated arrangements that involve extramarital affairs, an unhealthy obsession with snails, and a long line of straight-up envy-fueled murders.

While it is debatable whether a film like "Deep Water" actually works along the lines of its telltale genre elements, it definitely marks the return of sleazy storylines that attempt to dig deeper into the caverns of the human mind, and how certain people act in these sort of dynamics. Another example of an attempt to jumpstart the genre is Luis Prieto's "Shattered," which was marketed as an erotic thriller, but failed to imbue either eroticism or thriller to its overarching storyline. However, the basic beats are present: a deliberately planned out one-night stand meant to earn the trust of a rich man, a femme fatale-like figure engaging in villainous shenanigans, and a perverted landlord who likes watching the events unfold across his house (played by none other than John Malkovich).

Now that A24 has decided to delve into the erotic thriller genre properly, this could officially mark the return of the same on a mainstream level, given the nature of the material and the sheer power of the leading trio. Will we be witnessing a return of film along the vein of "Basic Instinct" and "Bound"? While it is too early to speculate, films like "The Governesses" could very well be a step in that direction.