Russian Doll Season 2 Trailer: Time Travel, What A Concept!

"Russian Doll" originally debuted on Netflix in February of 2019. It quickly found an audience and, to go along with that, a tremendous amount of critical acclaim. It remains one of the most well-reviewed original shows the streamer has ever released, going on to win several Emmys, among other accolades. So it wasn't at all surprising that the show got the green light for a second season, it just took a little longer than many viewers would have liked to get here. Whether or not the wait is worth remains to be seen. The new season will consist of seven 30-minute episodes.

Lyonne, in addition to her starring role, is serving as showrunner and executive producer. Needless to say, she's been busy. Alex Buono, Amy Poehler, Leslye Headland, Lilly Burns, Tony Hernandez, Dave Becky, Kate Arend, Regina Corrado, and Allison Silverman also serve as executive producers.

"Russian Doll" season 2 arrives on April 20, 2022, on Netflix.