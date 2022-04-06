Rae Allen, The Sopranos And A League Of Their Own Actress, Dies At 95

Rae Allen, a veteran actress across stage, television, and film, died peacefully in her sleep earlier today, according to Deadline. She was 95 years old. Over her lengthy career, Allen was nominated for the Tony Awards three times, ultimately winning the award in 1971 for Best Featured Actress in "And Miss Reardon Drinks a Little."

Rae Allen was born Raffaella Julia Theresa Abruzzo in 1926 in Brooklyn, New York. Prior to beginning her professional acting career, she trained at the famed HB Studio in Greenwich Village. In 1948, she had her first stage appearance as a singer and understudy in "Where's Charley" at the St. James Theater. In these early roles, she was credited as Rae Abruzzo, switching to Rae Allen with her supporting role as Poopsie in "The Pajama Game," starting in 1954.

A year later, Allen joined the cast of the original Broadway production of "Damn Yankees" as Gloria Thorpe, a sports reporter. The show follows the exploits of a real estate agent who sells his soul to the Devil to become a hot-shot baseball player for the Washington Senators. Allen would get her first nomination for a Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in the role and continue with the show for two years. Subsequent nominations would come for "Traveller Without Luggage" in 1967 and "And Miss Reardon Drinks a Little" in 1971.