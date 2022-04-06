Fede Alvarez Reveals The Original Ending Of His Evil Dead Remake

Alvarez tweeted a description of the first ending he filmed, adding that "I could share it here if you want. Just let me know and I'll post the take."

Um, yeah, Fede! Of course we want to see it.

He knew what he was doing. The people demanded it, so he shared the raw footage of the original ending.

Here it is. This is what was written originally. But Sam Raimi (wisely) pointed out â€œafter everything sheâ€™s been through, she deserves to liveâ€ so I rewrote it to the actual ending. (@jcolburnlevy let out one of her best screams in the movie on this take) #EvilDead9years pic.twitter.com/q0PFWCT7Pw — Fede Alvarez (@fedalvar) April 6, 2022

Levy does let out a whopper of a scream there, he's not wrong about that. And then, to up the ante, the original scripted ending he wrote was even more of a bummer than what wound up in the film.

Here. I found the page from the first draft. There was a bit more action to follow the force catching up with her. #EvilDead9years pic.twitter.com/hJ7UAB6k4K — Fede Alvarez (@fedalvar) April 6, 2022

Listen, I love a good, dark ending. I'm the guy that will sit here and defend the ending to "The Mist" 24/7, but exploding your lead in a rain of blood at the end of that already super dark story would have been too much even for me. But it's a fascinating look at the process of making a horror movie and the evolution of what eventually ends up on the screen.

In short, Fede Alvarez used Twitter correctly. He let us movie fans get a peek behind the curtain, which is a welcome distraction from the potshots and smarmy quipping you mostly find on that app.

It's a strange world we live in when a thread that ends with a young woman being brutally exploded by a demonic force is a positive usage of social media, but that's just our reality right now.