The Baby Trailer: Parenthood Is A Nightmare

Raising a newborn is one of the hardest things a human being can go through, even if the pregnancy was planned, so imagine the difficulty of raising a baby that seemingly comes out of nowhere ... and also seems to be a harbinger of freak accidents and deaths. Well, that's the story behind the new HBO limited series "The Baby."

The series will contain eight episodes in total and stars Michelle De Swarte as Natasha, an unbothered thirtysomething living her life as it comes. But everything changes when a baby falls from the cliff above her home and lands in her arms, along with a gigantic boulder that smashes a police car chasing what seems to be the baby's mother, killing them. Natasha now finds herself the unlikely caretaker of this random baby, who turns out to be a legitimate terror that brings pain and punishment.

The premise may sound like the start of a horror film, but "The Baby" is unafraid to acknowledge how unsettlingly hilarious the circumstances are, as this is a comedy, y'all! Despite the similar title, "The Baby" is not a remake of the horror film of the same name but is clearly inspired by the boom of pregnancy horror films from the 1970s like "Rosemary's Baby."