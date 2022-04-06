Wanda's Twins Are Back In A New Doctor Strange 2 TV Spot

The brief TV spot opens with Doctor Stephen Strange talking about a recurring dream, with clips of his ex-lover Dr. Christine (Rachel McAdams) walking down the aisle, followed by the multiverse causing mayhem in the world they live in. The TV spot also shows Wanda embracing her twin children, only to realize that they are not within reach in her immediate reality, as they ceased to exist when the fabricated reality around Westview disintegrated at the end of "WandaVision."

A lot is already going on in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," as glimpsed by the trailers released, in which one can see variants of Strange himself, and a possible variant of Christine. There's also America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), the latest comic book fan favorite making her arrival in the MCU, who will most likely help out Strange and his allies in helping tackle the chaos unleashed by the multiverse. Meanwhile Wanda is on her journey, dealing with the activation of Chaos Magick inside her.

While it is unknown how Wanda's twins will exactly factor into the expansive storyline, it is possible that Wanda might want to bring them back with the aid of her newfound powers — a plot that would draw from the acclaimed comic book run "House of M." If so, this is a dangerous undertaking, given how things are already complicated by the multiverse, and there might be more than one variant of Wanda lurking in the multiverse for good measure. The Wanda we know has already experienced intense trauma, and one can hope that she can heal instead of being pushed back into the abyss of pain during the events of the film.

There's also the question of the Darkhold, which Wanda is currently in possession of, which, as per "WandaVision's" post-credits scene, led her to hear her kids cry out for help. As the Darkhold is a powerful ancient artifact and leads the possessor astray with its web of powers, it is difficult to separate reality from fabrication, especially amid the already muddied waters of the multiverse.

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" hits theaters on May 6, 2022. Tickets are now available for pre-order here.