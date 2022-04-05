Gentleman Jack Season 2 Trailer: The Series Returns This Month

Anne assures her aunt that she's not concerned about the rumors. "We have a thousand better things to expend our energies in," she says, to which her auntie retorts knowingly, "Oh, I've heard." The pair still seems to be quite in love after last season's finale saw them decide to marry and move in together. But the honeymoon phase may not last, as one of Anne's colleagues pointedly notes that her beloved "hasn't got a clue about the vast tapestry of your fruity past." Exes and prejudiced family members seem determined to stand in the couple's way, but Anne isn't willing to let what she calls "tiresome, inarticulate men" tell her what to do.

It's great to see Sally Wainwright's series back on the air after pandemic-era delays slowed down its production. It joins a small army of long-awaited HBO shows making their way back to the airwaves this year, including "Euphoria," "Barry," "Westworld," and more. While "Gentleman Jack" didn't make as massive a splash as any of those shows in its first season, the BBC One co-production was well-received in its first season, earning the Certified Fresh label on Rotten Tomatoes indicating critical acclaim.

If it finds a big enough audience, the series also seems built to last beyond its second season. According to historical documents, Anne Lister led a full if short life, and judging by the show's first season finale, it still has about six more years of ground left to cover.

"Gentleman Jack" season two will debut on HBO Max on April 25, 2022.