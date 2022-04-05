Aline Writer/Director/Star Valérie Lemercier On Her Version Of Celine Dion's Life [Interview]

So how did this film come about to begin with?

I think it began when I saw René's [Angélil - Celine Dion's husband] funeral on TV as millions of people did, and I felt the sudden loneliness of Celine. I don't know. I feel very touched by that. Walking with a child and very strong. I didn't know as much that love story, but reading a lot of books, watching a lot of documentaries about her, I thought it's the main thing of her life.

So the main thing of my life, when I saw old movies I've made 20 years ago, the problem is not the movies. Was I happy at that time? Was I in love? I mean, it's about something in life, I think, that you remember, and very, very quickly, the love story was the main story of Celine's "Aline" story.

Did you ever approach Celine Dion's people to see if you could do this?

Yes. I approached the French manager who was very close to Celine, and I gave them the script very early, and she read it in the plane going to see Celine, and said, "Oh, I saw it as you love her and it will be great." And she was happy about it.

But Celine didn't want to read this script. She wanted to stay away, as she does a lot. She didn't want to see the picture, the actor that was chosen to play the part. At that time, she never saw the movie. And if I were Celine, I understand. I hope one time before my death, she will watch it.

You did so much on this film. You wrote it, you directed it, you starred in it, but you didn't sing, and I know you're a singer. So can you tell me about that decision?

Oh, no. Because she's one of the five most beautiful voices of the world with Maria Callas and Barbra Streisand, and I'm not on her level. I'm sorry, but I can sing, but not Olympic, really. [laughs] We were lucky because we found 50 singers, and we chose four. And one was the good one, Victoria [Sio], who is the voice of the movie. Yeah. But she has a lot of octaves, and she knows how to sing, and it's not my case. I'm sorry. I'm not that talented.