Watch The Trailer For Aline, Which Is Not Celine, Because It's Not About Celine Dion, Except It Is

The trailer shows her rise to fame, from childhood, to stardom, to getting lost in her huge house while pregnant. The best moment, as far as I'm concerned, is when Guy-Claude calls Aline, "Celine." Another is when her mother says, "Don't you understand that my little princess deserves a prince, not an old prune, twice her age and twice divorced?" Well, technically he was more than three times her age, but whatever. Also, he says that he was divorced once, but the real guy was divorced twice. They do in the film — and did in real life — get engaged and married, and I'm just going to make this public service announcement: Please do not hide engagement rings in food. Best way to break a tooth.

Lemercier really does have every Celine Dion move down, from the flailing to the chest-pounding. Celine Dion is a cultural icon though. Even my brother-in-law also does a very good imitation of her. Still, Cannes did like the film, so there must be something to it. The film also stars Sylvain Marcel as Guy-Claude and is directed by Lemercier (yes, the same one), who also wrote the screenplay.

Okay, I'm dying to know what you all think of this, so tweet us @slashfilm and tag me @jennabusch so we can chat. Folks, Celine Dion is amazing for all her quirks. I do want this to be good!