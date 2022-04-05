Clips Round-Up: Dustin Hoffman And Candice Bergen Are As They Made Us & More! [Exclusive]

Right at the top this week we have a star-studded exclusive clip from actress Mayim Bialik's feature debut "As They Made Us." The family dramedy stars Dianna Agron ("Glee," "Shiva Baby"), Simon Helberg ("The Big Bang Theory," "Florence Foster Jenkins"), Candice Bergen ("Miss Congeniality," "Book Club"), and Dustin Hoffman ("Tootsie," "The Graduate"), with a script penned by Bialik ("The Big Bang Theory," "Call Me Kat"). Justin Chu Cary ("Black Summer"), Charlie Weber ("How To Get Away With Murder"), and Julian Gant ("Call Me Kat") round out the cast. Quiver Distribution will release the film on April 8, 2022, in theaters and on all VOD platforms.

Here is the official synopsis: