Clips Round-Up: Dustin Hoffman And Candice Bergen Are As They Made Us & More! [Exclusive]
(Welcome to SlashClips, a series where we bring you exclusive clips from hot new Digital, Blu-ray and theatrical releases you won't see anywhere else!)
In this edition:
- "As They Made Us"
- "Inventions That Changed History"
- "Continue"
- "Until the Wheels Come Off"
- "Meat the Future"
- "Let the Wrong One In"
As They Made Us
Right at the top this week we have a star-studded exclusive clip from actress Mayim Bialik's feature debut "As They Made Us." The family dramedy stars Dianna Agron ("Glee," "Shiva Baby"), Simon Helberg ("The Big Bang Theory," "Florence Foster Jenkins"), Candice Bergen ("Miss Congeniality," "Book Club"), and Dustin Hoffman ("Tootsie," "The Graduate"), with a script penned by Bialik ("The Big Bang Theory," "Call Me Kat"). Justin Chu Cary ("Black Summer"), Charlie Weber ("How To Get Away With Murder"), and Julian Gant ("Call Me Kat") round out the cast. Quiver Distribution will release the film on April 8, 2022, in theaters and on all VOD platforms.
Here is the official synopsis:
"As They Made Us" follows Abigail (Agron), a divorced mother of two, struggling to balance the unstable forces within her dysfunctional family. Her father Eugene (Hoffman) has a degenerative condition that he and his wife Barbara (Bergen) refuse to accept, and her brother Nathan (Helberg) has been estranged from the family for years. A self-appointed fixer, the film follows Abigail as she attempts to mend her complicated family's dynamic before it's too late.
Inventions That Changed History
Discovery has provided us with a fun exclusive clip revolving around Pop Rocks from episode 2 of its new series "Inventions That Changed History," which saw its debut on the channel last week. Two episodes will premiere weekly through April 14, 2022.
Here is the official synopsis:
"Inventions That Changed History" reveals the wild and often unbelievable stories behind many of pop culture's most impactful inventions. Historians, Scientists, Pop Culture Experts and Hollywood Celebrities take us on this wild ride full of information and incredible tales. Scores of Hollywood celebrities like Richard Kind ("Curb Your Enthusiasm"), Lance Reddick ("The Wire"), Nicole Sullivan ("MADtv"), Haskiri Velazquez ("Saved By The Bell"), Amanda Seales ("Insecure"), Flula Borg (Suicide Squad), Yeardley Smith ("The Simpsons"), Jeff Ross (Comedian), Erik Griffin (Actor/Comedian), Harvey Guillen ("What We Do in the Shadows") and Rachael Harris ("The Hangover"), join in on the fun as they take a hysterical and insightful hands-on approach to the inventions that molded their youth and stayed with them into adulthood.
Continue
Having made its world debut at Cinequest Film & Creativity Festival on April 3, 2022 (alongside the virtual platform Cinejoy), we have an exclusive clip from director/star Nadine Crocker's drama "Continue." Crocker stars alongside Emily Deschanel ("Bones"), Lio Tipton ("Crazy, Stupid Love"), and Dale Dickey ("Hell or High Water").
Here is the official synopsis:
Nadine Crocker (CW's "Supergirl") writes, directs, produces, and stars in this powerfully intimate portrait of a girl suffering from depression who is forced to get her life together when she is taken involuntarily to a mental institution following a suicide attempt. She finds unlikely friends, unwavering love, and a life she never imagined possible for a girl like her. All to find out some decisions can't be undone and that you only get one life.
Until the Wheels Come Off
Gravitas Ventures has provided us with an exclusive clip from their gripping new documentary "Until the Wheels Fall Off," which highlights the intensity of John Tarlton's journey cycling across the country on a 12-day experience during RAAM (Race Across America). The film from Matt Dearborn and Rick Weis is available today on VOD.
Here is the official synopsis:
50 year old cyclist, John Tarlton, enters his second Race Across America, the most grueling bike race in the world. In a race, where more than half of the participants don't even finish, John is dead set on winning his division. With his loyal family and friends serving as his support crew, they embark on their 12 day odyssey, stressing not only their physical limits, but their emotional limits as well.
Meat the Future
Next up we have an exclusive clip from the clean meat documentary "Meat the Future," which opens today on digital platforms in the US and selected territories from Giant Picture.
Here is the official synopsis:
"Meat the Future" is directed by Liz Marshall with narration from Jane Goodall and music by Moby. This character-driven documentary about the next agricultural revolution explores how clean meat grown from cells, without animal slaughter, will change the future of food. The film follows a visionary CEO, Dr. Uma Valeti, alongside his passionate team at the revolutionary start-up, Upside Foods, as they risk everything to make their dream a reality for all.
Let the Wrong One In
Finally, we have an exclusive clip from Dark Sky Films' "Let the Wrong One In," which stars upcoming Irish talent Karl Rice and Eoin Duffy alongside "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" icon Anthony Head. The horror-comedy from Irish filmmaker Conor McMahon (who previously made the festival hits "Stitches" and "From the Dark") is now available in select theaters and on digital.
Here is the official synopsis:
In Conor McMahon's vampire comedy "Let the Wrong One In," Matt must decide whether to save or stake his estranged older brother who recently became a vampire. It stars the OG vampire expert Anthony Head ("Buffy the Vampire Slayer," more recently, "Ted Lasso") as Henry, a taxi driver bent on eradicating the blood-suckers.