Daily Podcast: Mini-Water Cooler: Paris, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Bad Day At Black Rock, And More

On the April 5, 2022 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor Ben Pearson is joined by /Film editor Hoai-Tran Bui to talk about what they've been up to at the virtual water cooler.

Opening Banter:

At The Water Cooler:

HT ate lots of French food and drank lots of French wine and now her body hates her.

Hoai-Tran has been catching up with The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel , saw The Lost City, Aline, watched Old (the beach makes you old!), Last Night in Soho, and Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar on the plane.

Ben watched the first five episodes of Tokyo Vice, Our Flag Means Death, and Bad Day at Black Rock.

Hoai-Tran read The Left Hand of Darkness by Ursula K. LeGuin

Ben saw his favorite band in Orlando.

Also mentioned:

All the other stuff you need to know:

