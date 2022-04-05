Nearly 37% Of Fans We Polled Think This Is The Best '80s Horror Movie Ever Made

There are a lot of great contenders for the category of Best '80s Horror Film. I mean, over the course of 10 years, filmmakers managed to give us such gems as "The Shining," "Videodrome," "The Evil Dead," "Re-Animator," "Maniac," "Creepshow," "The Lost Boys," "Night of the Creeps" ... my god. How did we ever complete this poll? My point is that the '80s is such a killer decade for horror that it's amazing we even found a winner. But find a winner we did. Coming in with a WHOPPPING 36.87% of the vote was the always entertaining "A Nightmare on Elm Street."

Out of the 613 people that we polled, most of them harbored a deep love for the crass and sassy Freddy Krueger, haunter of dreams and destroyer of lives. But I mean, why wouldn't you be a fan of this Wes Craven masterpiece? The movie has it all. Heather Langenkamp plays an exceptional Final Girl as Nancy Thompson, a baby (I.E. young) Johnny Depp gets sucked into a bed only to be spit out as a geyser of human blood, there's some cool s*** that goes down with Freddy, his creepy knife glove, and Stretch Armstrong-esque arms, and oh yeah, if anyone in the film goes to sleep, Freddy will find you and murder you in your dreams. Neat.

I have always been a big fan of "A Nightmare on Elm Street" for the fact that it revolves around a very real thing every human must do in order to stay alive: sleep. Because of this, "Elm Street" gets under your skin in a way that other slashers don't, for sleep is utterly unavoidable making your death inevitable. I suspect part of the reason why so many people picked this as their favorite has something to do with that fact, but also there's no denying the likability of the film's main villain himself. Freddy's charisma as the main killer is undeniable. He, unlike so many of his other slasher villain counterparts, actually talks to his victims, giving him a personality that stands out amongst all the rest.