Does Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Have An End Credits Scene? A Spoiler-Free Guide
While "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" might seem like a straight-forward kids movie, there's plenty of appeal to draw parents, their children, and video game enthusiasts of all ages. As such, some might be curious if this sequel to the pre-pandemic 2020 inaugural installment contains an end credits scene. Fear not, curious theater-goers: We'll give you the 411 without spoiling anything significant about the "Sonic" sequel.
Considering this movie might be the last one Jim Carrey (reprising his role as Sonic's mustachioed nemesis Dr. Eggman Robotnik) stars in for quite some time, it might be worth it to tail(s) it to your local multiplex and see the actor's supposedly last venture on the big screen. With Idris Elba joining the "Sonic" cast as the speedy hedgehog's tough-as-nails foe Knuckles, there's actually a surprising amount of star-power behind this flick. Reprising the role of Sonic is Ben Schwartz of "Parks and Recreation" fame, accompanied by his side-kick Tails (Colleen O'Shaughnessey, a voice actor many might recognize from childhood staples such as "Digimon" and "Danny Phantom").
So, without further hesitation, let's answer that all-important question.
Does Sonic the Hedgehog 2 have a credits scene?
Following in the footsteps of its predecessor, "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" does indeed have an end credits scene. It pops up about mid-way through the credits, so be sure to stick around in the theater for a bit after they start to roll. Fans of the franchise will definitely find it to be worth the wait, as it teases something exciting ahead of the forthcoming third installment — much like how the first film's end credit sequence revealed the presence of Tails.
If you're wondering exactly what to expect from this continued adaptation of the beloved video game, here's the official synopsis:
After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero. His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.
However, if you'd like a bit more insight into the narrative success of the sequel, read our very own critic Josh Spiegel's review of the film.
"Sonic the Hedgehog 2" hits theaters across the country on Friday, April 8.