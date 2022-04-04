Does Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Have An End Credits Scene? A Spoiler-Free Guide

While "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" might seem like a straight-forward kids movie, there's plenty of appeal to draw parents, their children, and video game enthusiasts of all ages. As such, some might be curious if this sequel to the pre-pandemic 2020 inaugural installment contains an end credits scene. Fear not, curious theater-goers: We'll give you the 411 without spoiling anything significant about the "Sonic" sequel.

Considering this movie might be the last one Jim Carrey (reprising his role as Sonic's mustachioed nemesis Dr. Eggman Robotnik) stars in for quite some time, it might be worth it to tail(s) it to your local multiplex and see the actor's supposedly last venture on the big screen. With Idris Elba joining the "Sonic" cast as the speedy hedgehog's tough-as-nails foe Knuckles, there's actually a surprising amount of star-power behind this flick. Reprising the role of Sonic is Ben Schwartz of "Parks and Recreation" fame, accompanied by his side-kick Tails (Colleen O'Shaughnessey, a voice actor many might recognize from childhood staples such as "Digimon" and "Danny Phantom").

So, without further hesitation, let's answer that all-important question.