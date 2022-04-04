Daily Podcast: Weekend Box Office, The Crow & Morbius Spoiler Discussion

Jared Leto was so committed to playing Morbius that he would use crutches and slowly limp to the bathroom. The pee breaks began taking so long that it was slowing down filming so a compromise was made for him to use a wheelchair.

"Yeah. Because I think that what Jared thinks, what Jared believes, is that somehow the pain of those movements, even when he was playing normal Michael Morbius, he needed, because he's been having this pain his whole life. Even though, as he's alive and strong, it has to be a difference. Hey, man, it's people's processes."