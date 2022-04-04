Daily Podcast: Weekend Box Office, The Crow & Morbius Spoiler Discussion
On the April 4, 2022 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editorial director Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film news writer Ryan Scott to talk about the latest film and TV news, including the weekend box office, a "The Crow" reboot, and "Morbius" spoilers.
In The News:
Ryan (OG: Danielle): Morbius Sinks Its Living Vampire Fangs Into $39.1 Million Opening Weekend
- Peter (og Eric): Bill Skarsgård Will Star As Eric Draven In The Crow Reboot With Rupert Sanders Directing
Bill Skarsgard (Pennywise in "IT," voiced one of the deviants in "Eternals")
Rupert Sanders ("Snow White and the Huntsman" and "Ghost in the Shell")
written by Oscar-nominated "King Richard" screenwriter Zach Baylin
In The Spoiler Room:
Witney: Morbius Ending Explained: The Living Vampire Unleashes His Ill-Defined Superpowers
Ryan (og Ryan L): Morbius Credits Scene Explained: A Familiar Face
Jenna: Morbius Director Addresses That Post-Credits Team-Up Tease
Valarie: Morbius Director Says Venom's Universe Has A Spider-Man (And We'll Meet Him 'Soon')
- Director interview at Uproxx: 'Morbius' Director Daniel Espinosa On What The Heck Happened Here
Jared Leto was so committed to playing Morbius that he would use crutches and slowly limp to the bathroom. The pee breaks began taking so long that it was slowing down filming so a compromise was made for him to use a wheelchair.
"Yeah. Because I think that what Jared thinks, what Jared believes, is that somehow the pain of those movements, even when he was playing normal Michael Morbius, he needed, because he's been having this pain his whole life. Even though, as he's alive and strong, it has to be a difference. Hey, man, it's people's processes."
Also mentioned:
