Guardians Of The Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Trailer Reveals Launch Date For New Disney World Roller Coaster

The people of Xander are coming to Earth with the first "other-world" showcase at EPCOT, the Wonders of Xandar pavilion. But to maintain order, they might need a little help from the, uh, ever-reliable Guardians of the Galaxy. So what are our heroes up to when we see them? Peter Quill has fallen asleep at the wheel whilst Rocket Raccoon is reenacting my childhood crimes of pulling the tape straight out of a beloved cassette. Lucky for Rocket, there's no time for anyone to get too upset about the ruined tunes because the Guardians have bigger things to worry about. The commercial spot opens with an SOS message from Nova Corps: "Our outpost on Earth's EPCOT is in danger!"

Not only is everything and everyone at the Wonders of Xandar pavilion disappearing, but they also seem to be rewinding right out of existence. This is probably a good time to note that one of the coaster's biggest features is its reverse launch, something never before seen in Disney Parks. Cosmic Rewind also marks one of the longest enclosed coasters in the world. After Groot calls attention to the distress signal, Rocket sets out zooming into space. The Guardians' ship is joined by additional Starjumpers, Xandarian troops following to help out. This might just be where we civilians come in — aiding the Guardians on their mission. And by Guardians, I guess I mean Groot and Rocket, the only members present and conscious in the commercial.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will open as part of the Walt Disney World Resort 50th anniversary celebration, on May 27, 2022. Here's the latest description of the ride, per Disney Parks:

As part of the EPCOT transformation, strap in, get your game face on and crank up your mixtape as you twist, turn and blast through an awesome intergalactic chase. Welcome to Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind! A massive, first-of-its-kind family-thrill coaster only possible at EPCOT, where the Guardians of the Galaxy need YOU to save humanity on an amazing journey across space and time. Get ready to rewind, rotate and head toward the action through an exciting space pursuit. This cosmic trip will be one of the largest fully enclosed coasters in the world, featuring the first reverse launch on any Disney coaster!