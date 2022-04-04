The Quest Trailer: Disney+ Launches An Ambitious Fantasy Reality TV Series

Sometimes the most entertaining game shows are the ones we would want to compete in the most, and the upcoming Disney+ fantasy hybrid-reality series, "The Quest," looks like an absolutely incredible experience for each of its eight teenage contestants.

The series is a reboot of an ABC series from 2014, modified for a Disney+ audience by lowering the ages of the contestants a bit. The first trailer for "The Quest" dropped today, and the sheer spectacle of it all is impressive. Whether or not the series will be able to balance its scripted fantasy elements and its reality competition elements is yet to be seen, but the trailer gives me high hopes.

Most of the original shows we've seen on Disney+ have been scripted, like "The Mandalorian" and "Moon Knight," though the streamer has also released a few documentaries, including the incredible "Get Back." Now Disney+ is getting into reality television, and it actually looks like it might be fun?