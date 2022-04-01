Gillian Jacobs On Working With Chris Pine In The Contractor, Directing More Than Robots, And More [Interview]

Recently you directed "More Than Robots," your feature-length documentary debut. What drew you to the project?

So, despite the fact that I know nothing about science and technology, really, or computing, I have had this weird kind of parallel career in STEM documentary-interview-things for like six, seven — I don't even know how long at this point. Over the course of doing all these other interviews with people — I've gotten to interview astronauts, and people who study volcanoes, and paleontologists — I've gotten to talk to all kinds of amazing people within the world of STEM, knowing nothing really about what they do beyond a surface level. I became aware of this robotics competition and I thought it would make a great documentary, and I had just done this other documentary for this series called "Marvel 616." I directed an episode of that, and so through that, I found out that Lucasfilm was sponsoring this robotics competition.

I was like, "Oh, this is kind of like perfect for me, I weirdly know about this competition already." But I didn't really, because I knew a little about it but I didn't know it in-depth. I had a lot to learn in a short period of time, and the thing that impressed me the most was that it's a competition that doesn't really value or reward ruthless competition. It's not a "Win at all costs" kind of competition, it's a "Help out the other team" and "What can you do to make your community a better place?" sort of competition, which I found really refreshing. [It] made me fall in love with it even more, because it wasn't just about smart kids who are really high achieving, but they're also compassionate and thoughtful and kind.

I actually was going to ask you a question about that, because its ethos is more, as the creator says, "Coop-ertition."



Yes, coop-ertition!

That's a really healthy approach to kids' sports. Do you think that it's going to make a difference?

I think so. I see it in these kids, and not to spoil my own film, but in the third act of the film, you see really what an impact those values have had on the kids. I related to it, too, because I felt equally passionate about acting as a kid, and being in plays. Being in a play is really that same sort of feeling of "This is all of us, in it together." When you're on stage with someone and something goes wrong, you all have to work together to get through it in that moment. So I related to it a lot, and I think that it was an amazing thing to see. I could see that it had an impact on the adults who were mentoring, too ... it's a great reminder for me as an adult. All these values in the ethos of this competition, I think it's a valuable message for all of us, not just for the kids. I learned a lot. I was inspired by this competition.