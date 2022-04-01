It's Ethan Coen's Turn To Go Solo - With A Lesbian Road Trip Movie

Cooke, for those who are not familiar, is a seasoned editor who cut together the Coen Brothers joints "The Big Lebowski," "O Brother, Where Art Thou?," and "The Man Who Wasn't There" after serving as either an assistant or associate editor on films like "Barton Fink" and "Fargo." What's more, Ethan Coen's new movie began with an earlier script that he and Cooke wrote in the mid-2000s, back when it was titled "Drive-Away Dykes."

Described by THR as an homage to the work of famed exploitation filmmaker Russ Meyer ("Faster, Pussycat! Kill! Kill!," "Beyond the Valley of the Dolls"), this project was once set to be directed by Allison Anders, who broke out with the critically-acclaimed 1992 indie drama "Gas Food Lodging" in 1992 and has since directed episodes of shows like "The L Word," "Orange is the New Black," and "Riverdale." Selma Blair, Holly Hunter, Christina Applegate, and Chloë Sevigny were among the actors attached to star at some point, with THR summarizing its (by the sound of it, very Coen-esque) plot as follows:

The story centered on a party girl who takes a trip from Philadelphia to Miami with her buttoned-down friend. Cruising bars ensues as does the potpourri of a severed head in a hatbox, a bitter ex-girlfriend, a mystery briefcase and an evil senator.

Coen, who described "Drive-Away Dykes" as having an "exploitive but innocent" tone at the time, also planned to produce the film, but it ultimately never came to pass. Obviously, though, a whole lot has changed in the world of LGBTQ+ cinema in the 15-plus years since Coen and Cooke wrote their script, so one imagines (or, rather, hopes) they're making the needed changes to ensure that the end result doesn't feel like something that should have stayed unmade. Beyond that? It will be very interesting to see if Ethan Coen fares as well here without his sibling co-directing as Joel Coen did with "Tragedy of Macbeth."