Petite Maman Trailer: A Fairy Tale Of Loss And Love

Neon has released a new trailer for the upcoming, critically-lauded French film "Petite Maman." Our own Hoai-Tran Bui gave the movie a spectacular review, calling it "a lovely slice-of-life tale that knows that loss is so enormous and monumental that we can only linger with it for brief moments." The film, which was shot entirely during Covid with a small cast, comes to us from the writer and director of 2019's "Portrait of a Lady on Fire," Céline Sciamma. It's a magical tale of a young girl named Nelly (Joséphine Sanz) visiting the childhood home of her mother (Nina Meurisse) after the death of her grandmother (Margot Abascal). She meets a young girl her age in the woods named Marion (Gabrielle Sanz) who surprisingly looks just like her. (The actors who play the girls are twins.)

The solution to the mystery of this child in the woods is clear from the trailer, and though woods in films generally signal horror to me, that is not what this is. The trailer calls it a fairy tale, and it definitely has that feel to it. I'm a sucker for a happy story, or at least one of understanding. We don't have enough of those. Watch the trailer below.