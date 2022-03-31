Visual FX Legend Phil Tippett's Experimental Feature Mad God Is Coming To Shudder

So what is the madness behind "Mad God"? I'm glad you asked, but I'm also concerned I can't give you the answer you're looking for because this movie might just be beyond our mutual understanding of language, symbols, and classical or modern story arcs. Anyway! The film, which is a casual 30 years in the making, follows a human-esque assassin wearing a gas mask and a black leather trench coat who descends into a horror hellscape unlike one you've ever seen or experienced (hopefully) that's also crawling with a lifetime'ss worth of monsters and filled to the brim with violence. That's it! Very little is said during the movie. This is truly all we know or understand.

At this point, I should also mention that even if you don't know Tippett's name or what he's about (or what his movie is about), you certainly know his work. He's a double Academy Award winner behind the animation and effects of movies like "Star Wars," "Jurassic Park," "Starship Troopers," and "RoboCop." The man knows what he's doing when it comes to making a visually engrossing movie, and he's certainly done it here.

Before "Mad God" burrows into Shudder on June 16, 2022, it'll enjoy a limited theatrical release. While I'm sure this movies hits in an even deeper and wilder way on the big screen, at least we can all rest easy known that it's madness will be streamable. After all, this might be the kind of movie you want to watch in a comforting space.