Paul Herman, The Sopranos Actor, Dies At 76

Prior to the official statement given on March 30, Herman's "Sopranos" co-star Michael Imperioli shared the news on Instagram, along with some fond memories. "Paulie lived around the corner from me the last few years and I am glad we got to spend some time together before he left us," Imperioli said. "I'll miss him. Lots of love to his family, friends, and our community of actors and filmmakers."

On Twitter, Tony Danza described a more playful side of the actor known for characters associated with organized crime by saying, "Paul (Paulie) Herman was one of the greatest guys of all time. A great actor and a great friend. If you visited NYC from LA, he was the entertainment director. We will all miss you so much, Paulie."

And the outpouring of love from the "Entourage" family started with the show's creator, Doug Ellin, who said on Instagram, "Sad day as we lost Paulie Herman, who played Marvin the accountant (based on my father). Paulie was generous, caring, and hilarious. And too young to be gone."

Paul Herman leaves behind a rich legacy both onscreen and off. We at /Film send our condolences to his family and loved ones.