Tracy Letts, Jason Segel, And DeVaughn Nixon Talk About The Latest Episode Of Winning Time [Interview]

This episode really shows the mental and physical toll of the game. DeVaughn, during the training camp episode, what was important for you to communicate?

Nixon: Everybody is vying for a spot. Dog eat dog, survival of the fittest. So, it's intense. I think the guys got intense and it was fun because I think that was one of the first scenes where all of us were together. So there was a lot of pressure looking at people I revere as great actors and idols of mine and I felt the pressure, because there was a sequence where I had to hit three for the whole thing to start. So, I was like, "All right, DeVaughn, all right, you gotta do it for your pops. You gotta do it for the culture. You got to impress these guys sitting in the stands right here."

So that was a little nerve wracking for me, but when I used to play basketball, I would always have to get my first shot out and it would usually be an airball because I would just get all of the butterflies in my stomach. I'd be so nervous. And once I took that first shot, then I was like, "All right, cool. I missed it. All right, cool. Let's go." So that's how it was for me. And it was intense and it got intense. We had to do it a lot. So it was tough on us physically, mentally, and we had to act in between that as well. So yeah, it was challenging, but it was fun nonetheless.

You see that Paul Westhead speaks through the arts, while Jack McKinney is more mathematical. Jason and Tracy, how'd you two find the common ground they have?

Letts: The training camp sequence is the first time I met Jason and got a chance to work with him, and it's not like you have weeks of rehearsal or anything. You're just thrown out in front of the camera and find a relationship, but I think Jason, we seemed to settle into a dynamic between the two of us. I mean, because it was on the page first and foremost, but we seemed to settle into a dynamic between the two of us that was very appropriate to the individual guys' personalities. Coaches who are finding their way. Jason and I both found our way in that milieu with the Lakers. Jason pointed out earlier, we were suddenly surrounded by so many men and all this male energy, competitive energy. It was something to try to feel our way into. Feel the chemistry of the thing, which I think we did. I hope we did. It was a fun sequence.

Segel: I think that for me, Tracy really hit something dead on. There was something very natural for me where Tracy is somebody who I relate to and feel like is a friend and contemporary very instantly. But then, also is someone who instantly I look up to and want to learn from. And so, it really fell into line with the characters. Someone said to me once on prep that the in between set dynamics always mirror the story in some way. It seems to fall in that way. It's maybe the way that actors or artists are subtly and subconsciously operating at all times, taking it where you can. But that's how I felt as soon as Tracy and I started hanging out. It was like, "Oh, this is both my friend and my superior."