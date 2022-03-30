Zola Star Taylour Paige Has Joined The Cast Of Tony Kaye's The Trainer

The cast list for Tony Kaye's ("American History X") newest project has grown one name longer. "The Trainer" might have been floating around Hollywood for the last 10 years (and it may keep on floating, you never know what will happen these days), but its cast is starting to feel surprisingly modern. The latest star to join the wild party of a movie is Taylour Paige, who mesmerized in A24's Twitter-inspired film "Zola" as the one and only title character. While I doubt "The Trainer" will have the same surreal and internet-enhanced energy that Paige meshed so well with in "Zola," she's certainly proved that she can handle a chaotic tale or two.

And this tale sounds chaotic indeed. Taking place over eight nights, "The Trainer" tells the story of a fitness trainer named Jack (Vito Schnabel) who is living with his mother in LA and decides to say screw it all and take one last stab at pursuing a life of fame and fortune. We don't know many more details about the plot than that, but considering what we do know, I think it's safe to assume that things get really weird, and probably really bad, before they even out (if they ever do).