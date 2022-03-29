The Staircase Teaser: The True Crime Saga Becomes An HBO Max Series Starring Colin Firth And Toni Collette

I'm a huge "Downton Abbey" fan, and I will admit that hearing Firth do an American accent is jarring. I don't always find that with British actors, but I'm very invested in the life of Robert Crawley, 7th Earl of Grantham. I see Colin Firth and I expect an accent and a yellow lab's butt accompanying him down a manicured path toward a fancy estate. This is my issue to overcome.

Here is the logline for "The Staircase."

Based on a true story, THE STAIRCASE explores the life of Michael Peterson (Firth), his sprawling North Carolina family, and the suspicious death of his wife, Kathleen Peterson (Collette).

Between the ominous music playing over the footage and the line about some things coming to light that shouldn't, I would assume that Michael Peterson is either a murderer or an accessory to murder, but I honestly liked this trailer so much that I don't want to look up what really happened. If you do want to do some more research, though, you should check out the Netflix documentary series of the same name; the filmmakers behind that series are depicted as the documentary crew who appear in this trailer.

"The Staircase" was created by Antonio Campos ("The Devil All the Time"), and written and executive produced by Campos and Maggie Cohn ("American Crime Story"), who both serve as showrunners. Campos also directed six episodes of the series, while "Fear Street" trilogy helmer Leigh Janiak directed the remaining two. The first three episodes of "The Staircase" will debut on May 5, 2022, and the remaining five will debut each week through June 9, 2022.