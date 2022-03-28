The First Purge Director Making A Movie About A World Where Only Black People Have Superpowers

Director Gerard McMurray, who helmed "The First Purge" and the Netflix film "Burning Sands," is developing an adaptation of "Black," a comic book set in a world where only Black people have superpowers. The original "Black" comic, funded through Kickstarter in 2016, hailed from writer Kwanza Osajyefo, co-creator and designer Tim Smith 3, and artist Jamal Igle. Studio 8 is the production company behind "Black," and Warner Bros. will act as the film's distributor, with McMurray writing and directing.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, "Black" will "center on a young man who discovers his powers after surviving a violent crime." The main character in the comic, Kareem Jenkins, had his superpowers activated after he was shot by police.

As THR notes, McMurray was a classmate of "Black Panther" director Ryan Coogler at the University of Southern California. Before crossing over into directing his own films, McMurray served as an associate producer on "Fruitvale Station," Coogler's 2013 film, starring Michael B. Jordan, about the killing of 22-year-old Oscar Grant by a transit authority police officer in Oakland, California. Descriptions of "Black" have also compared it to HBO's "The Wire," where Jordan did some of his earliest acting work.