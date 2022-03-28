Vampire In The Garden Trailer: Humans Have Lost The War Against Vampires In New Anime Series

The first thing to note about the trailer is that it looks gorgeous, with a mix of gothic and modern styles colliding to create a visually stunning world. The idea that this is a story about vampires already being in charge is interesting, if only because it reminds me of the criminally underrated "Daybreakers," where vampires control a futuristic world where human blood has become a commodity and scientists race around the clock to find a substitute.

How much of the vampire world we'll actually get to see is unknown at this point, but the story of a search for this magical safe haven for the oppressed side in a losing war also has big "Wolf's Rain" vibes, and that is never a bad sign. That show managed to find a great balance between heart-wrenching drama and thrilling action, and this looks to follow that same path.

Plus, when you have Wit Studio in charge, especially with an original concept, it is hard not to get incredibly excited. The studio has been churning out nothing but bangers since they jumped to the scene with "Attack on Titan," and their last original concept for Netflix, "The Great Pretender," was a fun crime caper with a stunning soundtrack and clever use of language, so things bode well for this show.

"Vampire in the Garden" premieres on Netflix on May 16, 2022. Here's the synopsis for the show: