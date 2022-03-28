All My Friends Hate Me Writers Tom Palmer And Tom Stourton Are Here To Make You Squirm [Interview]

This is oddly very universal, just feeling out of place in a social situation. Is that how the story was born?

Palmer: The idea came from a very sort of specific instance like that, which happened to Tom, actually, at a wedding.

Stourton: I got invited to a wedding by some old uni mates that I hadn't seen in a while, and I was a bit surprised to get the invitation. I stupidly went to a party the night before, and then turned up on not much sleep. And then, throughout the course of the day, I became convinced that I'd been invited as a joke, basically. That I was going to be called out during the speeches at the end, and sort of humiliated. Obviously, that didn't happen.

I think that felt like an interesting set up: Going into an environment where you're surrounded by mates, and feeling like there's some level of hostility. And the idea that you could have a horror film that was all in someone's head felt like a good horror-comedy mix. Yeah, lots of people come up and say the same thing. I guess we're sort of simultaneously happy about that, but also sad that so many people are feeling paranoid out there.

Your experience at the wedding is probably the truth, though — that people aren't thinking about you as much as you think they are.

Palmer: No, and that's definitely part of the fun with the whole film, just playing with Pete's subjective perception of everything. Does it all boil down to him just being a completely narcissistic, overprivileged, self-obsessed man? Is that the reality? Is that the core message? Or is it just this idea of, well, what if actually for one day, and one party, all of those fears actually were true? You know, this time, it wasn't a joke. All those thoughts you're having are playing out for real. For some reason that just gave us pleasure to explore that horrible nightmare of something like that happening for real.

Stourton: Yeah, because we all want our friends to say that thing of like, "No, don't worry. You were fine last night, you were in your own head." One of the early scenes we wrote was that one on the stairs, with the character called Fig. And she's like, "Well, I just think you should know you're not doing too good this weekend." We thought it'd be funny — what if your friend turned around to you and was like, "Yeah, you were awful." How disorienting would that be?

But refreshingly honest, too.

Right. Yes. We probably ... maybe, maybe. Yeah, that's an interesting point. Maybe we could all do with a bit more honesty. I don't know. I don't know if I'm ready for that.

Without spoiling anything, were you two always building towards the ending? Was that always the ending imagined?

Stourton: Honestly, we came up with probably 10 to 12 different endings before we landed on that. We knew how we were starting. We knew that we were chasing this feeling of, as we were saying, what if that feeling you had plays out for real? Like a guy turning up to his birthday, an empty house. It always kind of felt like this very pure and clear vision we were chasing, and it took very little time to write the first 90% of the film.

And then that ending, we experimented with a lot of different versions. You know, versions which were a bit more blood and guts. Versions that were a bit more thriller mystery, big reveal. He did actually do something that he's being punished for. But then it just felt that the most truthful thing we could do, and the most satisfying ending, was to just leave people sitting in that feeling of uncertainty and feeling unsettled. So, that's how we landed on the final ending.

Palmer: But it was a lesson in maybe, in the future, having an ending in mind before you start writing. We were kind of coming up to the shoot day when we had to film the last scene, and we were still trying to get a line that felt satisfying enough that could deliver that final dose of doubt to Pete's brain.