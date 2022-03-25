Drew Struzan's Hellboy II: The Golden Army Poster Finally Sees Print From Vice Press [Exclusive]

In Drew Struzan and David J. Schow's 2010 book "The Art of Drew Struzan," the artist goes into detail about how little support he had from the studio for the "Hellboy II" poster:

"Universal never, ever used it. For anything. Except Guillermo printed them up as a numbered limited edition and took them to Comic-Con in New York. Which I would think pissed off Universal. To prove they were right and Guillermo and I were wrong, they polled people on the street, asking them to fill out preview cards that rated the painting. I was told it got the highest approval rating of any such test they had ever done. In spite of that, the studio still refused to use it."

After years of having his painted posters rejected by studios despite director approval, this specific incident on "Hellboy II" is what proved to be the straw that broke the camel's back and led to Struzan retiring. Now age 75, he's been doing his own original paintings exclusively ever since.

"Hellboy II: The Golden Army" was the second and final film in Guillermo del Toro's planned three-part adaptation of Mike Mignola's classic hero, earning $168 million worldwide on an $85 million budget. When a third film featuring Ron Perlman as the title hero proved too expensive a proposition, a disastrous 2019 reboot starring David Harbor came to be in its place.

