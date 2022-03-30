Nitram Director Justin Kurzel Explains How Australia Influences Him As A Filmmaker [Interview]

When you first received the script, you took a deep breath and asked, "How and why?" What answers did you arrive at?

I don't think I came out of the end of the film understanding exactly why and how it happened. I think it was always a reach back into a pretty dark chapter in Australian history and trying to, I guess, track and see how someone who was dangerous was able to do what they were able to do back then. So, I guess the things that weren't so obvious, in regards to a character like this in the film, being able to get access to that weaponry and how the system at the time really failed.

The aspects of his isolation and the family drama around the film that played out, especially the relationship with the mother, was something that I think developed as we were shooting and started to evolve a lot in the edit. We made it in a bubble of a pretty isolating time that we've all gone through, and there was definitely an intimate connection to all of that, of just how easy it is for someone to disconnect to the world and to their circumstances, and start to, I guess, search for answers in other places and ultimately make some weird choices.

I guess that was the biggest surprise, that sort of social drama. There's a familiarity in something very recognizable about that family that started to feel a little less like the monster down the street and a little more like maybe we pass these people, or maybe we pass these families every day.

And just to be clear, when I was quoting you about the how and why, I do not think this film tries to overtly answer any questions.

Sure, sure, sure.

It's observational, but it does seem that you're still asking questions about the importance of telling a story like this, and the how and why in that regard.

Yeah, that's been a constant question that I've asked. I've spoken to survivors and I've spoken to people that desperately didn't want this film to be made and don't think it should exist. And then I've spoken to a lot of young people that weren't even born around that time, living in Tasmania, that wanted to know what this big dark shadow is over their shoulders in this place, and why and how it happened and why they can't talk about it.

In Australia, we do struggle to have conversations about our dark chapters. It is a place that was settled in an odd way, so there is a history of violence in Australia that we all find quite difficult to face. So, it's been really mixed, my experience with the way people have responded to the film. I think those that had massive apprehensions about it, I think have felt relief that it was something that they were hoping it was not.

When Sean wrote it — and I live in Tasmania, which is where the shootings happened — I was petrified of it. As we were making it, there was just something that became so familiar about it. I felt as though Sean had written characters that I had met before, that didn't seem so distant. That's what was so shocking about then suddenly seeing that character walk into that gun store and buy that weaponry and make those choices, is that I could sort of feel the steps there.

I could feel the family's conversations, the fatigue in the mother, the sense of maybe this is someone that we've walked past many times before. I thought a lot about myself growing up and what my relationship with these outliers were.

To your point, there are still a lot of people that don't know about this event. Did you have that question for yourself, too, of just creating that dialogue with people that are unaware, to remind people this event should not be forgotten?

Yeah. We are just not surrounded by guns like you are in America. For us to see a gun, it's a once in a lifetime thing. A lot of that is due to what changed after Port Arthur. I mean, it was seismic, and that's a pretty extraordinary response to a tragedy. It was 25 years ago, so there's a lot of young people that obviously weren't affected, were like one or two or three at the time when it happened, or that were born after the event. But I remember it: I remember viscerally the change in temperature and the shock of it and the anger at something needing to be done.

25 years later, those laws are now starting to be weakened. There's lobbying to have them changed. The shocking memory of the day, I know for some will never pass. It's there, like it's been there forever. But for others, it's distant. So there was definitely a conscious choice in Sean and I to bring to screen, "Hey, it wasn't that long ago that this took place and the events leading up to it." They were familiar.