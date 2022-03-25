Pachinko EPs Wanted To Give An Intimate Immigrant Saga The Prestige TV Treatment [Interview]

What drew you both to the story of "Pachinko" — and if you read the book first, what drew you to the adaptation?

Ellenberg: We both read the book first and fell in love with it. For me, personally, it's an incredible novel and an incredible epic saga. And on a personal level, I think what attracted me and us to it, this incredibly specific immigrant saga, was that by being so specific, [it] was universal. For me, personally, my father was born in Nazi Germany in 1935. He and his family fled in 1939. They went to Panama for two years before coming to the United States. And by the early '60s, he was stationed in Korea, actually, as a Captain in the U.S. Army. You grew up with these kinds of stories and they become almost abstract, right? It's hard to really see them as a real thing. And so you read this novel and the weight of that experience sort of sprung up in me, and it felt if it had this big impact on me, it could have an impact on so many people around the world.

We were also mindful ... this is before "Parasite." "Crazy Rich Asians" was, I think, eight months away. But K-dramas were gigantic, and Korean cinema was incredible and had been incredible for a couple decades already at that point. So it felt like there was a unique moment where you could build this show authentically and truthfully, and it would speak to the world. But we were only going to take it on if we had a showrunner who both had the creative capability of adapting this ambitious work, and also the cultural competency to do it authentically. And so I was fortunate: Theresa and I were working together, and then when Theresa called and said, "Soo Hugh wants to do this," I sat down with Soo to hear her vision [as showrunner]. I also met Soo as a person. That was the moment we all knew we could go forward confidently and do this and do right by this material.

Kang: And for me personally, it goes a little bit further back. At UCLA, I studied Asian American Studies and Anthropology, and I wrote a paper about Koreans living in Japan. It's really something I didn't know about. I didn't realize that the Korean diaspora extended beyond the U.S. and a few other countries. And I feel like this is a history that many people may not know about, Japanese occupation of Korea. Underneath it, it's really a story about one family. It's about the sacrifices that one generation makes for the next. Whether you're Korean or not, though, I feel it's incredibly universal, because it really is about family. Soo coined this phrase, "There's a Sunja in every family." And I think that is something, as an audience, we'll find some kind of recognition in.

But long-winded way of answering your question, when I first heard about the book, it was only the second time I'd heard about Koreans living in Japan. The book was incredible, and turning it into a visual language ... as Michael mentioned, I represented and worked with Soo Hugh, and she had this great vision for it. And over time, we had amazing directors, we have a stunning cast. I feel every single person that worked on it has a passion for it. And I hope you feel that from the screen.