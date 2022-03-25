Aliens Character Vasquez Gets The Respect She Deserves With A Solo Book About Her Backstory

Your girl Jenette Vasquez is finally getting the fully fleshed-out backstory she deserves. I mean, there's probably plenty of fan fiction out there that covers all of the bases (and a few bases you never would have imagined), but it's still nice to see the ripped, bandana-wearing Xenomorph killer become the subject of a new "Aliens" book. And to make the news even better, it'll be hitting shelves soon(ish). The elaborately titled "Aliens: Vasquez" will drop by way of Titan Books on October 25, 2022 and it's difficult for me to imagine a better Halloween gift for yourself or others. Hell, you could start a book club around it.

Written by V. Castro, who has previously authored the evocatively titled books "Goddess of Filth" and "The Queen of the Cicadas" (both of which are immediately going on my reading list), "Aliens: Vasquez" will follow Vasquez from the beginning, chronicling her family's military history, her time spent in a street gang, getting sent to prison, and eventually making her way into the Colonial Marines, a job that forced her to leave her two children behind on earth and eventually lead to her death. While a few slivers of her story have been told in "Aliens" comics, this book sounds like the real deal.